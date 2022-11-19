100 Black Men of South Florida hosts annual Thanksgiving food drive that feeds over 70,000

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The local non-profit 100 Black Men of South Florida started their 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday where they plan to serve more than 70,000 people in South Florida in 2022.

The non-profit 100BMSF partnered with Publix, UPS, FPL, Feeding South Florida, NOMI HEALTH, SMC Medical Center, The Chris and Yvette Palermo Family Foundation, UTD - United Teachers of Dade and International Tech Partners to make sure that people don’t go home without a meal before the holiday season.

The food drive occurred at the Feeding South Florida facility located at 2501 S.W. 32nd Terr. in Pembroke Park.

According to event organizers, this effort started at Jorge and Jerry’s along with members delivering dinners and now they have UPS delivering the meals with more the 35 trucks.

During the pandemic, the 100BMSF needed a facility that allowed them the flexibility to adhere to COVID protocol and still serve the community. Feeding South Florida also stepped in to contribute to the cause.

According to a news release, under the leadership of Committee Chairman Bobby L Hall, the 100BMSF have more than doubled their annual service offering in less than 12 months based on the growing community needs.

“The 100BMSF, along with our community partners, wanted to ensure that we were supporting the residents of South Florida,” said Damian Thomas, president of the 100BMSF. “This effort would not have been possible without our generous sponsors.”