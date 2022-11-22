Driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in 2021 Pembroke Pines crash

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man faces numerous charges, including drunken driving and vehicular homicide, for his role in a deadly 2021 crash off Interstate 75, according to police.

The crash happened on the morning of Dec. 4 at the Sheridan Street exit.

According to a Pembroke Pines police arrest report, then-49-year-old Eugene Donald Harding, driving a Mercedes, exited onto Sheridan Street, but, instead of turning right, blew through the intersection, narrowly missing a car stopped at the traffic light.

The report states the vehicle struck a curb and went airborne, hitting a tree before crashing onto the ground.

Harding’s passenger, whose name was redacted in the report, died from his injuries. Authorities said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The report states Harding had a blood-alcohol content of .084%, just over the legal limit.

Authorities arrested Harding Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in the Broward County Main Jail without bond.