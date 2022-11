A man was killed after being hit by a Brightline train in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A man was killed after being hit by a Brightline train in Dania Beach.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The incident shut down the crossing on Stirling Road and Southwest 4th Avenue.

Local 10 News’ cameras spotted Broward Sheriff’s Office crime scene and homicide units on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim.