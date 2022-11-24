Driver strikes light pole, 2 people, according to fire rescue

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to a scene on Thanksgiving afternoon after a car crashes into a pole.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has sent three people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue late Thanksgiving afternoon after a driver reportedly struck a light pole. Initial reports are that the driver also struck two people who needed to be transported.

Crews removed the driver from the car and he was taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center.

The conditions of all of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

Local10.com and Local 10 News are working to find out what happened and if any charges will be filed.