On Friday, Miami-Dade police identified the driver who died after his car plunged into a Miami Springs canal on Thanksgiving Day.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – On Friday, Miami-Dade police identified the driver who died after his car plunged into a Miami Springs canal on Thanksgiving Day.

Police said 57-year-old Gerald Hradelowitz was behind the wheel when his car crashed into the canal, located off South Melrose Drive, Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene just after 9:15 a.m., but said it wasn’t clear when Hradelowitz crashed into the canal.

MDPD traffic homicide detectives are investigating.