Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in Miami-Dade neighborhood

PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County.

Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a female laying on the ground in a pool of blood due to a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified the suspect involved in the shooting.

Local 10 News Cameras spotted Miami-Dade police at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Stay on Local10.com or refresh the page for the latest updates.