Viewing, funeral for Miami native, among 3 killed in U. of Virginia shooting

A University of Virginia football player from Miami was one of three people killed in a shooting on the campus Sunday.

MIAMI, Fla. – A viewing for University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry was held Friday with the football player’s funeral set for Saturday as the Miami native is laid to rest.

Perry was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 13 around 10:30 p.m. while on a bus returning from a field trip with other UVA students after they had gone to see a play in Washington, D.C.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is accused of killing Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., all of who played football for the UVA Cavaliers. Two others were wounded in the shooting.

Jones was on the bus with about two dozen students. The field trip destination was to see a play by Mosaic Theater Company about Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was murdered in 1955 in Mississippi in a racist attack and whose death was a catalyst in the civil rights movement.

Perry, 22, was a standout linebacker and defensive end at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest and was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year, according to his official biography.

Earl Sims, Jr., Gulliver Prep Head Football Coach, right, coached D’Sean Perry in high school. (Courtesy of family)

Speaking on behalf of the Perry family, Michael Haggard, managing partner of the Haggard Law Firm, said at a news conference on Wednesday: “D’Sean’s parents, Happy and Sean Perry, and their entire family . . .thank the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time.”

“Right now, Happy and Sean will not speak publicly about the incident as their grief is only beginning, and out of respect for the University of Virginia community which has been terrorized by another mass shooting in the United States,” Haggard said Wednesday.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Miami.

A gofundme page has been set up to help with the Perry family expenses by Bradley Smith, the owner of a Palmetto Bay barber shop where Smith stated: “we watched him go from a little kid to a handsome young man with a full scholarship playing football at UVA.” Smith says on the gofundme page that Sean Perry would bring his son to the barbershop for “as long as I can remember.”