Trial set to begin for former FSU student accused of killing Florida couple

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A former student at Florida State University will soon be learning his fate for a gruesome double murder that happened six years ago.

After several delays, Austin Harrouff will begin standing trial Monday in Martin County.

The 25-year-old has already plead not guilty by reason of insanity and he has waived a jury trial, meaning it will be up to the judge to decide whether he spends life in prison or in a mental institution.

Harrouff was just 19 years old when prosecutors say he killed John Stevens and his wife, Michelle Mischon Stevens in the garage of their Tequesta home in 2016.

Police found him nearly naked and biting John Stevens’ face.

At the time, Harrouff claimed he was trying to escape a demon.

Investigators say he purchased hallucinogenic mushrooms a few days before the attack, but they found no traces in his blood that night.

Harrouff did not know the victims.