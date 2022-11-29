$50,000 reward offered for information about armed robbery of letter carrier

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a USPS letter carrier earlier this month in South Florida.

The armed robbery was reported in broad daylight Nov. 19 in the 4300 block of Village Drive in Delray Beach.

Authorities identified the suspects, who were captured on surveillance video, as two short, Black males who are between the ages of 18 and 22.

They fled the scene in an older-model, gold, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota.

A similar robbery was reported just days earlier in Tamarac.

In that case, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said two men robbed a letter carrier of their master key on Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court.

Authorities said one armed robber targeted the letter carrier and then got away in a black 2014 or newer BMW 4 Series, driven by the second suspect.

A $50,000 reward is also being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in that case.

Anyone with information about either armed robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.”

The armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.