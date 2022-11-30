Deputies arrest 3 teens in cases of racist, antisemitic messages spray-painted in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – Multiple arrests have been made following several occasions of racist and antisemitic messages being spray-painted in a Broward County community.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony held a press conference on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to formally announce the arrests.

Three teenagers, who have not been identified, were arrested. They are all 16 years old.

Last month, there were at least two incidents of vandalism in Weston in which racist and antisemitic remarks and symbols were left inside the Weston Hills Country Club’s Hunter’s Point gaited community.

The second incident saw the messages of hate left at a children’s playground.

Tony said the teens were residents of the community in which the crimes took place.

Two of the teens are facing three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary to a structure and one count of public order crime prejudice. The public order crime prejudice charge is a hate crime enhancement.

The third teen is facing two counts of criminal mischief and one count of burglary to a structure.

The full press conference can be seen below:

