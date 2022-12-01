BSO: 15-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A teen was arrested for allegedly pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground before carjacking him last month in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies said the 15-year-old, who was not identified, confessed to the crime.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said on Nov. 5, a group of five males approached the man at the RaceTrac gas station at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd. and told him his taillight was out.

According to detectives, when the victim exits out of his car to inspect, the 15-year-old suspect entered the driver’s side of the vehicle, which was still running.

Video surveillance shows the victim trying to pull the suspect out of his car, but was pushed to the ground as the group fled. The elderly man suffered minor injuries.

The suspects in the video appear to be teenagers or young men.

Deputies said the vehicle was later recovered in Fort Lauderdale.

No other suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.