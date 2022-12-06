Police body cam video shows chase of sex trafficker ahead Super Bowl LIV in Miami Beach

The U.S. Department of Justice released Miami Beach police body cam video on Tuesday of a chase that helped lead to the arrest of a man that was convicted of sex trafficking a woman and a 17-year-old girl in Miami Beach.

Anthony Bernard Carter, then 28, was charged in Sept. 2020.

Authorities said he trafficked the two victims in Atlanta in Jan. 2020 before driving down to South Florida for that year’s Super Bowl.

“Carter came to the attention of law enforcement after taking the (girl) to a hotel to meet with a client who was actually an undercover officer from the Miami Beach Police Department,” a news release from the Department of Justice states. “When law enforcement attempted to apprehend Carter upon his return to the hotel, he fled from law enforcement, nearly striking multiple pedestrians with the vehicle he was driving before abandoning it.”

In the video, you can hear police saying, ”He bailed out--he bailed out. People on the boardwalk, 15th street, 16th street.”

Video surveillance sent to Local 10 News showed Carter speeding through a traffic light at an intersection and just barely missing several pedestrians.

Police said that Carter eventually crashed the car on 17th Street just east of Collins Avenue and ran off on foot.

“He bailed out towards the beach, we do not have a visual we do not have a visual, vehicle has crashed,” said an officer recorded on video.

Police later arrested Carter in Atlanta.

A federal jury convicted him in July on multiple charges of sex trafficking.

Afterwards, a federal judge sentenced Carter to 25 years in prison.