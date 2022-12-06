Firefighters respond to massive junkyard fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah.

Firefighters responded to Rastro Coco’s Auto Parts at 5171 E. 10 Ct.

Manny Roman, who lives across from that yard, told Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez that he was worried about all the smoke in the area.

Hialeah Fire officials say they contained the blaze to the junkyard, but it was all hands-on deck with safety being their main priority.

“Everybody’s safe, that’s priority number one-- life safety,” said Hialeah Fire Department Deputy Chief Karl Odin. “Then after that, the big challenge is really it’s such a large heavy fire.”

Local 10′s tower camera in Pembroke Park spotted the fire about 30 minutes north.

Reports of the smoke were seen from Miami as crews were able to put it out, but officials are trying to piece together what caused it to begin with.

“When you have occupancies like these there’s welding going on, there’s leftover fluids like oil gasoline and diesel but right now it would be total speculation as to what started the fire, said Odin.

Records show dispatch sent about 25 trucks from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to assist the commercial property.

Local 10 News Managing Editor Alissa Gross Merlo contributed to this report.

Location