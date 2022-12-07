75º

2 dogs die in Lauderhill duplex fire

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Crews responded to a duplex fire in Lauderhill early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 1900 block of Northwest 60th Avenue.

Lauderhill Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Levy said no one was injured in the fire, but two dogs, in their cages at the time of the fire, died in the blaze.

“The residents were home when this fire started; they were inside watching television,” Levy said. “Their neighbors actually came knocking on their doors and told them that the back of their house was on fire.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

“The damage is so significant that it’s going to take hours for them to dig through and try to identify at least where the point of origin was and once they determine where that point of origin was, what caused the fire to start,” Levy said.

Levy said the home was not livable.

The homeowners created a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.

