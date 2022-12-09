‘Danger to society’: Hollywood man accused of threatening city officials appears in court

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A convicted stalker faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of multiple charges that include threatening city officials and their families.

Aaron Thorne, a Hollywood resident who was already charged with stalking a man last March, faces additional charges of threatening a mayor and a police officer.

New reports that came in on Thanksgiving revealed that colleagues in a law firm told police in Hollywood and Pinecrest that their children and colleagues were also being targeted.

The judge obtained images that Thorne had in his possession which included pictures of the Parkland shooter, a lynching, antisemitic images and emails that mentioned genocide and incest.

Detective Julian Saltzman told the judge that one victim and their daughter remain terrified of Thorne.

“My current victim and her daughter are absolutely terrified of Mr. Thorne,” Saltzman said.

Detectives also obtained the list of phone messages which included Thorne threatening victims with sexual and physical violence while making mentions of “sucking his blood.”

“I personally have listened to over 20 voicemails left by Mr. Thorne,” he said.

Authorities said the women were so frightened, they hired 24-hour security for their homes and office while police plodded through digital evidence.

Thorne was arrested by Hollywood police on Wednesday.

While in court, Thorne blamed a disability for his actions.

“I’m disabled and trying to fix myself, he said. “Certain things trigger me but working on it your honor. I want to be a politician and work with the community.”

Prosecutors said that Thorne is a “danger to society " and asked the judge to hold no bond.

A judge set Thorne’s bond at $70,000. He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.