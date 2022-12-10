Coral Springs police officer veers off road, nearly strikes children, fails to stop

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Denise Ford said a police officer nearly struck children during a crash on Wednesday in Coral Springs. Za’kayla Ford, 11, said she and her siblings managed to jump out of the way.

Denise Ford said a baby girl started crying and shaking and her pressure went up. Donna Burrows was so shaken by what she witnessed that she ended up at the hospital.

”It’s like the police officer wasn’t paying attention,” Ford said. “Instead of hitting the car, he came up in the yard.”

A video shows a driver stopped for a school bus and the police officer who approached and was unable to stop, so to avoid a crash veered into the front yard.

“I can’t believe the car almost hit me and especially if it was a police officer,” Burrows said.

The police officer kept going. Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone released a statement saying the police officer received a formal discipline. Denise Ford believes the officer should be fired.

“I could have lost my kids,” Denise Ford said. “I could have been burying my kids ... At least come to say sorry to my kids, see if they are OK.”

Coral Springs Police Department (CSPD)