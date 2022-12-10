Suspect arrested after man fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, authorities say

25-year-old Vargas was arrested after shooting a man outside of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a suspect on Friday after fatally shooting a man near Fort Lauderdale’s Executive Airport, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Alexander Vargas Perez.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec.5., in the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road.

A woman told Local 10 News that she heard around 7 gunshots and when she walked out, she found a man bleeding from his chest and head.

Witnesses said many panicked during the shooting and the driver of a red car sped away near the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead in the parking lot near a BMW that was riddled with bullets.

According to Liening, Perez was taken to the main jail and charged with first degree murder.