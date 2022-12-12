2 men shot outside YouFit gym in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One man is dead after a double shooting Sunday night in Miami Gardens.

Investigators are now try to figure out what led to the fatal gunfire.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that they heard gunfire and saw people ducking for cover near a YouFit Gym in the 19200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Video from the scene shows a massive police presence surrounding the business as police investigated what led up to the shooting.

A crime scene van was also spotted at the scene.

Police confirm two scenes were connected to the shooting.

The first was at the YouFit address, and another was at the Miami Gardens Police Department, where crime scene tape was blocking the area and there were several investigators there taking photos, as well.

Miami Gardens police said the shooting was reported around 9:22 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive Black man in the area.

He was taken to a hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but he was pronounced dead there.

Police said a second man, who was Hispanic, had also been shot and ended up at the police station, which is just a couple minutes away from the YouFit.

That man was airlifted to a hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

While police say both scenes are connected, how the second victim got to the police department is unclear.

No suspects or persons of interest in the shooting have been named.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.