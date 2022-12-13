Video shows man ‘out of his mind’ before dying in Miami-Dade police custody

Surveillance video released on Tuesday shows a man’s erratic behavior before he died while police officers arrested him on Monday night in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Witnesses said the man was throwing products inside an AutoZone Auto Parts store and shouting someone had a gun and wanted to kill him. He was also shouting when he said that he was going to have a heart attack, witnesses said.

“He had a tantrum and he threw everything,” Logan Rios said on Monday night.

Police officers responded to the store at 9349 SW 56 St., just west of Tropical Park. Another witness said he saw the man at a neighboring store waving his hands and acting as if he was “out of his mind.”

Police officers handcuffed the man and he stopped breathing within two to three minutes later, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“He passed out,” Rios said.

A police officer performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived and took him to a nearby hospital, police said. A doctor at the hospital pronounced him dead.

