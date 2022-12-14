Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia

FHP: Body turns up next to car on I-95 in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree murder charge, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walton County is located in north central Georgia, east of Atlanta.

BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said a Road Ranger initially located the woman’s body near Oakland Park Boulevard just after midnight on Dec. 1.

Deputies did not say how the woman was killed, nor did they release a motive for her killing, but said they had evidence linking Patterson to her murder.

The agency is withholding the victim’s name under Marsy’s Law.

Patterson, whose mugshot wasn’t immediately available, remained in the Walton County, Georgia jail as of Wednesday afternoon, awaiting extradition back to South Florida.

St. Louis said deputies’ investigation continues.