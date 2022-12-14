75º

Miami police shoot at suspect inside Midtown Miami condominium building

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Wynwood, Crime

MIAMI – Miami police shot at a suspect early Wednesday morning who has since barricaded himself inside a condominium unit in Midtown Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to police, officers were called to a building in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard and Northeast 34th Street just before 3 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in the lobby of a building who was carrying a gun.

Police said officers were forced to fire when they encountered the suspect.

They said the man has since barricaded himself inside a condominium unit, and it’s unclear whether he was struck by any bullets.

No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

