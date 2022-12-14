Miami police shoot at suspect inside Midtown Miami condominium building

MIAMI – Miami police shot at a suspect early Wednesday morning who has since barricaded himself inside a condominium unit in Midtown Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to police, officers were called to a building in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard and Northeast 34th Street just before 3 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in the lobby of a building who was carrying a gun.

Police said officers were forced to fire when they encountered the suspect.

They said the man has since barricaded himself inside a condominium unit, and it’s unclear whether he was struck by any bullets.

No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.