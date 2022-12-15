Deputies: Homestead housekeepers arrested for stabbing each other during argument

According to authorities, Clodine Jean, 37, and Ketlove Luis, 26, both from Homestead, were arrested for stabbing each other during an argument.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two resort housekeepers Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other in Key Largo, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the Rock Reef Resort, at 97850 Overseas Hwy around 9:45 a.m., regarding a call that two women were having a fight.

According to authorities, Clodine Jean, 37, and Ketlove Luis, 26, both from Homestead, were arguing about work when Luis cut Jean’s right arm, causing a four-inch gash.

Investigators said that Luis also suffered minor cuts to her waist and arm.

Deputies said there were no life-threatening-injuries reported.

Both women were treated at Mariners Hospital and then taken to jail.

Jean and Luis were charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.