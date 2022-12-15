WATCH LIVE: PBSO announces Arrest made in ‘Baby June’ case 4 years after infant found in ocean off Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with the ‘Baby June’ case four years after the infant was found floating in a Boynton Beach Inlet, authorities announced Thursday.

According to authorities, off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter Chris Lemieux was aboard a charter boat near the Boynton Beach Inlet when he noticed the lifeless body and called deputies.

Upon getting a closer look, Lemieux told deputies that it was a body of a female infant.

According to BSO detectives, a medical examiner ruled the case a homicide and determined the baby was no more than 14 days old.

Medical examiners said the baby had a needle prick on her heel and her umbilical cord had been cut. That led detectives to believe she was born in a medical facility.

Investigators believe the baby was in the water for up to one day, and said it’s possible she’d drifted north from Broward County.

Authorities said testing was done to determine the child’s ethnicity and she was determined to be 50 percent Central Asian and 50 percent African.

There were no known relatives in the genealogical database.

“We want to know who could have done something this horrible. We’re seeking justice for this baby we called #BabyJune,” the PBCS Office tweeted in June.

The sheriff’s office offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Authorities are expected to release more details regarding the arrest at a 12:30 pm news conference.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective B. Hansen, Special Victims Unit at 561-688-4167 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.

Refresh the page or visit Local10.com for the latest info.