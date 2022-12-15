Toll relief bill to save Florida commuters 50% on tolls each month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill on toll relief Thursday that will provide Floridians 50% back on the costs of their tolls each month if they pay with SunPass or E-ZPass.

DeSantis signed the legislation during a news conference Thursday morning at the Florida Department of Transportation’s District Four office in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the governor, commuters with at least 35 toll transactions on their account within a month will receive a rebate the following month for 50% back.

He said some commuters are paying up to $400-$500 on tolls each month, many paying even more on tolls than on their car loan payments.

The governor expects the legislation to provide a half-billion dollars in toll relief for commuters.

The governor said the bill, which passed unanimously in the Florida House of Representatives, will go into effect Jan. 1.