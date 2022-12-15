Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police.

Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.

Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A burglar stole the merchandise, including purses and shoes, at 3895 W 20 Ave., at about 8 p.m., on Nov. 25, but the store didn’t report the crime until Nov. 29, according to Torres.

Cruz is facing a charge of third-degree grand theft.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

