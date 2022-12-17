Burglar targets Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A burglar stole from the Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m., on Friday, in south Miami-Dade County’s Florida City.

Surveillance video shows him using a brick to shatter a window before rushing inside the store, at 250 E. Palm Dr., at the Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace.

The burglar used a T-shirt to cover his face, grabbed a bag, quickly jumped over the counter, and stole electronic cigarettes. He went in and out of the store four times.

Nick Jimenez said he and his brother worked together to open the smoke shop in 2020 and did so well they opened a second location. He said the burglar stole hundreds in merchandise.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location