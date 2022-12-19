‘Finally, we’re home’: Miami-Dade officer returns after being stranded in Peru

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer, one of a few hundred Americans stranded in Peru amid political unrest, returned home to South Florida early Monday morning.

After days of anxiously waiting in Peru, Sgt. Jessenia Munoz arrived at Miami International Airport well before the crack of dawn Monday, receiving a flood of handshakes and hugs from her family and fellow first responders.

“We appreciate all of the media coverage and, finally, we’re home,” Munoz said.

Munoz described the feeling of limbo being stuck in her hotel near Cusco.

Tourists were unable to leave after airports were close and train service cut off.

“It was just frustrating not having an answer, not being able to move, not do anything,” she said. “I hope that whoever was able to leave was able to leave, but supposedly things are going to start up again (Monday).”

After reaching out to US officials without any luck, Munoz’s family reached out to the local police union for help.

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association helped provide security.

“We didn’t know what the civil unrest was going to turn to, so we got hold of a company that can go out there and can give her armed protection, that stayed with her at the hotel. Stayed with her on the transport,” South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl said. “It’s our police family out there and the firefighters, it’s US citizens over there. I just wish the government could have done a little more to get in there and get our citizens out.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Brian Vega, also stranded in Peru, was set to return Monday as well.

“I can’t wait for the firefighter to get home, excited that he’s coming also,” Munoz said.