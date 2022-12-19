Miami-Dade mayor, community leaders provide resources for emotional support during Holiday season

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joined by faith leaders, community members and first responders on Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava brought attention to emotional issues that may arise during the Holiday season.

“We have an important role to play in keeping our community safe protected and supported year-round and especially during the holidays,” said Levine-Cava.

From people struggling with depression, anxiety to thoughts of suicide and harming others, leaders highlighted violence prevention and access to important health services like 2-1-1 and the National Alliance for Mental Illness that are available to the public.

The public safety message: “For us, protect us is an effort to have a peaceful and joyous Holiday through neighbors helping neighbors.”

“If you know someone who is struggling don’t let them suffer in silence,” said Levine-Cava.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said the initiative is not just a police solution, it’s a community solution. First responders are encouraging people to speak out when they are in need and if you recognize someone is in need of help, don’t hesitate to seek the available resources.

“Unfortunately for first responders we always have to face the unexpected we have to face danger and that’s why they are specially trained, but our goal is to bring help and to bring peace and solutions,” said Ramirez.

For more information about 2-1-1, click on this link.

Fore resources from the National Alliance for Mental Illness, click on this link.