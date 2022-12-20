14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street.

Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m.

Firefighters said that 14 people were left homeless as a result of the fire.

Fire rescue said there were no major injuries as a result of the fire, however, one person sustained minor injuries after trying to break a window to help get others out before fire rescue crews arrived.

Firefighters said that one rabbit and two dogs also survived the fire.

Police are investigating as to what caused the fire.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue sent video to Local 10 News of crews putting out the fire.