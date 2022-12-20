Hollywood shooting leaves 1 man dead, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning.

According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St.

Bettineschi said the initial investigation revealed a male gunshot victim was found at the scene and later transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Police have not yet revealed the victim involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone has information about this incident is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567.