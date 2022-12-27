Accused Lamborghini shooter gets bond, but won’t get out of jail just yet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nelson Perez-Valdivia appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday morning, one day after he turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers after they said he was seen on video firing multiple gunshots from the passenger’s seat of a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway last week.

As the vehicle traveled at speeds of more than 100 mph, the 23-year-old Doral man is accused of firing the gun towards Tropical Park 14 times and then posting video of himself doing it.

Perez-Valdivia, who required a Spanish translator, said nothing in court Tuesday.

He faced charges of 14 counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, in addition to counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

While Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer gave him a $26,000 bond on his current charges, he was set to remain in jail Tuesday.

That’s because he was already out on felony bond for a prior arrest for improper exhibition of a firearm.

Perez-Valdivia will address that charge with another judge on Wednesday.