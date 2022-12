Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ropp

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A missing teen from South Florida has been found safe, according to authorities.

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp of Coconut Creek on Friday.

She had been last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

On Tuesday morning, the FDLE announced it had cancelled the alert after Sarina was found safe.

No other information was provided.