Thief arrested after allegedly following victim from jewelry store, stealing items including Rolex, handgun

AVENTURA, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man accused of following someone, breaking into that person’s car and stealing pricey items, including a Rolex and a gun.

Police don’t think this is the first time that this crook has done this.

That accused criminal, Maurice George Nelson, is seen in surveillance video getting out of a car after he realizes that part of his stolen loot contains an iPad which can track location.

Mugshot for Maurice George Nelson (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

He and someone with him get out of the van they’re traveling in behind a Red Lobster restaurant and toss the iPad, but it was all seen on surveillance video.

“This type of person is a professional,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Melissa Porro. “He does this on a regular basis, and we stopped someone from running many peoples Christmas I believe.”

But there’s more. Authorities say the victim was followed from the International Jewelers Exchange in Aventura to Sunny Isles after he had just purchased a Rolex.

“This guy is a pro,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Eddie Santiago. “He spends a lot of time at the Aventura Mall, the banks, and we believe he does this for a living.”

When in Sunny Isles, police said Nelson broke into the victim’s car, stealing a Rolex and a handgun among other items.

Once he gets his claws on the goods, it’s on to the Red Lobster, where he is seen with another individual.

“Unfortunately, the subject, he’s a professional and he did not want to give any information, he was very uncooperative, so at this time we have no information on the second subject,” said Porro.

The next day, Nelson was tracked to Aventura Mall, and police said where he was arrested before he could strike again.

“It was huge especially during the holidays,” Santiago said of taking Nelson into custody.

As for ways to protect ourselves, the Porro had this to say.

“Just be aware of your surroundings, always be vigilant, be aware if someone is following you,” she said.

Anyone who feels like they were victimized by Nelson, police urge you to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.