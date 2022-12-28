BSO cruiser plunges in lake after deputy accidentally leaves it in neutral, officials say

TAMARAC, Fla – A green-and-white went into the blue and now a Broward County deputy might have some explaining to do, as officials worked Wednesday to get his or her cruiser out of a Tamarac lake.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro, a deputy accidentally left the car in neutral, causing it to go into the water.

According to a witness, the cruiser went into the lake behind the golf course in his neighborhood near the 6500 block of North University Drive.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where two tow trucks were on standby and a police diver was in the water trying to hook a line to the patrol car.

There were no reported injuries.