WATCH: Shoplifter gets surprise when he gets locked in, but there’s no stopping him

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A shoplifter walks into a Lauderdale Lakes store. He talks for about 30 minutes on his cell phone while wandering around the Rainbow clothing store. His plan is to make a dash with arms full of clothing and run out the front doors. But, to his surprise, employees have locked the doors readying for closing.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Rainbow at 3021 North State Road 7, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. When the thief realizes he’s locked inside, deputies say he loses his cool and starts kicking the door, dropping the clothes. He can be seen on video frantically kicking the door trying to break it open and yelling at employees to open the door.

As one of the employees is about to unlock the door to let him out, he realizes he can unlock the bolt himself and pushes the employee to the ground. But, he wasn’t going to leave the clothing behind. He grabs what he can from the floor and leaves, jumping into a red truck waiting outside of the store.

The video surveillance captured a clear photo of the thief who, deputies say, got away with nearly $200 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Armando Enrique at (954) 321-4233 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.