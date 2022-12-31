Hialeah man arrested for stealing over $800 in pharmacy items, authorities say

24-year-old William Marrero was arrested for stealing over $800 in pharmacy items.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo around 8 p.m. regarding a theft.

Deputies arrived to find 24-year-old William Marrero pacing in the parking lot. He appeared to be intoxicated and was behaving erratically.

According to Linhardt, a store employee stated Marrero previously placed numerous items worth a total of $838 in a shopping cart and left the store without paying. The employee stopped Marrero in the parking lot and called 911.

Deputies said fled on foot from deputies as they attempted to speak to him, but he was detained shortly thereafter.

Marrero was taken to jail.

He was charged with larceny and resisting arrest.