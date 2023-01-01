78º

First South Florida newborns of 2023 welcomed at hospitals in Coral Springs, Homestead

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – South Florida welcomed its first babies of the New Year early Sunday morning.

Broward Health in Coral Springs sharing their first delivery of 2023 was a 5-pound 13-ounce baby girl born right at the stroke of midnight.

She is the first child of her North Lauderdale parents.

Over at Baptist Health in Homestead, its first baby of the New Year was delivered five minutes later at 12:05 a.m.

This one a boy, weighing 7-pounds and 4-ounces, and he was his parents’ first child as well.

