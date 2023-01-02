Baby born in Coral Springs 30 seconds into 2023

Meet the first baby born at Broward Health Coral Springs in 2023.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A new bundle of joy arrived for a South Florida family just 30 seconds after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day.

Liaxandra Dolne Almeda came into the world at 5 pounds, 13 ounces at Broward Health Coral Springs.

Her parents arrived by ambulance New Year’s Eve night.

“We decided to start pushing and let nature take its course and see what happens,” Dr. Jill Hechtman said. “SHe ended up delivering the baby’s head at the stroke of midnight and delivered the full body at 30 seconds after the stroke of midnight.”

Little Liaxandra’s parents were beyond elated.

“I feel so blessed because this is my first baby and I was praying for that baby,” Judith Dolne said, speaking in Haitian Creole.

Those prayers seemed to work and the excitement at such a special moment proved to be contagious in the maternity ward.

“We were all screaming ‘happy birthday,’ ‘happy new year,’” Hechtman said.

Liaxandra remained in the neonatal intensive care unit as a precaution due to her small size.