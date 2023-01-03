High school coaches say Hamlin’s ‘heartbreaking’ collapse raised parents’ concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Twan Sanchez Russell said he was distraught when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he has been anxiously awaiting updates.

Monday Night Football fans watched in horror as Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who rammed into him and hit him in the head and chest. Hamlin stood up, took a few steps, and collapsed.

“I was watching the game with my family and it’s heartbreaking,” said Sanchez Russell, of Fort Lauderdale.

Hamlin’s body went limp. According to the NFL, the blow to the chest may have caused a cardiac arrest and after CPR the medical staff restored his heartbeat on the field. An ambulance rushed the 24-year-old player to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

“These things don’t happen often, but they do happen,” Sanchez Russell said about the inherently violent nature of the sport.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was injured on the play. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sanchez Russell, 48, played at the University of Miami, and after joining the NFL, he played for the Washington Redskins, the Miami Dolphins, and the Atlanta Falcons.

“Football changed my life,” he said.

Sanchez Russell’s perspective is different now. He is the athletic director of his alma mater: St. Thomas Aquinas High School, a private Catholic Archdiocese of Miami school in Fort Lauderdale. His role allows him to focus on players’ safety.

“At a high school game in Broward County, you’re going to have a doctor on the sidelines ... you’re going to have an athletic trainer in each sideline, ambulance in the end zone,” Sanchez Russell said.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School’s head football coach Roger Harriott said safety is his priority with his students. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Sanchez Russell said he has seen improvements in safety over the last few decades as awareness increases.

In 2016, the NFL acknowledged the connection between football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a neurological disease associated with head trauma. The risks of playing include suffering a concussion, memory loss, mental illness, arthritis, heart conditions, pain, and inflammation.

Hamlin played for the University of Pittsburgh and joined the NFL in 2021. After 14 games as an NFL rookie, he replaced Micah Hyde as a starter this season. Hyde had suffered a neck injury in September and underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc, according to the NFL.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, blocked from view, as Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) assists at the end of the play during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. After getting up from the play, Hamlin collapsed and was administered CPR on the field. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“Regardless of what sport you play, there is always an inherent danger in it,” Sanchez Russell said later adding, “Parents have to do what’s best for them.”

Hamlin was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit on Tuesday afternoon when St. Thomas Aquinas High School’s head football coach Roger Harriott, who played football for Boston University, said the tragedy exacerbated parents’ concerns in Fort Lauderdale.

“What I tell parents is, for us, we’re going to take the necessary steps and measures to ensure their safety,” Harriott said.

