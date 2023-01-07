BSO: Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 20-year-old man Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday in the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Court.

Deputies said they found a man lying outside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing evidence, video surveillance and witness statements, detectives were able to identify Mickeyvin Ka Ron Labrent Brown as the suspect.

Authorities said BSO’s North Lauderdale District Crime Suppression Team (CST) located Brown while he was driving his Nissan Maxima in the city of Tamarac.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and Brown was later taken into custody.

He was transported to BSO Main Jail and is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first degree felony with a weapon probation violation and driving with a suspended license.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.