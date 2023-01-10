Brightline train strikes and kills pedestrian in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train on Monday.

It happened on the tracks near Biscayne Boulevard and 179th Street in Aventura.

The train involved was a Brightline train, which travels at high speeds from South Florida to Central Florida.

Investigators could be seen gathering evidence following the fatal strike.

Officials are working to discover exactly what led to the pedestrian being on tracks as the train was passing by.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was struck by the train.