Miami man, 60, accused of filming 23-year-old roommate after she exited shower

MIAMI – A Miami man is facing multiple charges after police say he recorded cellphone video of his 23-year-old roommate getting dressed after she got out of the shower.

Mercedes Adrian Ruiz, 60, was arrested last Friday on charges of video voyeurism, battery and tampering with a victim.

According to his arrest report, Ruiz was spotted by the victim Friday night peering into her bedroom window and recording her with his cellphone after she got out of the shower and then went to her bedroom with her 3-year-old daughter to get dressed.

The victim told police that Ruiz ran toward the front of the apartment after she saw him and she confronted him about the incident via text, but he denied that he was recording her.

According to the report, Ruiz then entered the victim’s locked bedroom without her permission and while she did not have pants on, grabbed her by both arms, took her cellphone away and told her, “Don’t call the police.”

Police said the victim was able to get her phone back and pushed Ruiz out of her room before she locked the door again and called 911.

When officers arrived at the home, Ruiz claimed that he had accidentally locked himself out of his apartment and the victim was playing loud music and couldn’t hear him knocking on the front door, so we went around to knock on her bedroom window, authorities said.

But police said Ruiz consented to an officer searching his phone and the officer checked the recently deleted folder in the photos tab, which showed the video of the victim removing her towel in her bedroom, revealing her uncovered body.

Police said the video also shows Ruiz running away after she spotted him.