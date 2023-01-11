BSO investigating after body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the scene as the body was covered by authorities and blue tarps were put up to block the public from viewing the scene.

A medical examiner has since arrived to the area. A cause of death remains unclear.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.