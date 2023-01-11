BSO: Man wanted for video voyeurism in North Lauderdale arrested

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store, authorities said.

According to authorities, Lewis Phillips, 27, is facing a charge of video voyeurism and multiple probation violation charges.

Deputies say he placed a cellphone under a woman’s dress at a North Lauderdale Family Dollar store last month, likely to take photos or videos of her undergarments.

The crime was caught on store surveillance video.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, the woman was shopping at the store, located at 8076 W. McNab Road, when she noticed a man wearing a white T-shirt wrapped around his head following her.

“The victim told detectives (Phillips) appeared to be taking pictures and videos of her without her permission,” BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said. “After observing his actions, the victim confronted (him) and asked him to stop.”

The woman then completed her shopping and stood in line to pay for her items, deputies said.

According to BSO, that’s when Phillips returned, walking up behind her and placing a cellphone underneath her dress.

He was booked into jail where a judge held him without bond Wednesday for violating terms of his pre-trial release on unrelated felony charges.