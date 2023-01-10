BSO seeks voyeur caught on store camera placing phone under woman’s dress

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies were searching Tuesday for a Tamarac man they say placed a cell phone under a woman’s dress at a North Lauderdale Family Dollar last month, likely to take photos or videos of her undergarments.

The crime was caught on store surveillance video.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, the woman was shopping at the store, located at 8076 W. McNab Road, when she noticed a man wearing a white t-shirt wrapped around his head following her.

Deputies said that man was 27-year-old Lewis Phillips.

“The victim told detectives (Phillips) appeared to be taking pictures and videos of her without her permission,” BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said. “After observing his actions, the victim confronted (him) and asked him to stop.”

Lewis Phillips (BSO)

The woman then completed her shopping and stood in line to pay for her items, deputies said.

According to BSO, that’s when Phillips returned, walking up behind her and placing a cell phone underneath her dress.

Deputies said the woman tried to grab the phone out of Phillips’ hand and the two struggled for the device.

The white shirt wrapped around Phillips’ head fell off, deputies said, and he retrieved his phone and walked out of the store.

Phillips has an extensive criminal history, including at least seven arrests dating back to 2017. Notably, one of those arrests was for indecent exposure.

Just a few months earlier, another man was accused of video voyeurism at a Walmart Supercenter located about a block away. That incident was also caught on surveillance cameras and led to the suspect’s eventual arrest.

Anyone with information on Phillips is asked to call BSO Detective Nezar Hamze at 954-722-5800 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Editor’s note: BSO initially identified the store as a Dollar General but later clarified that the incident occurred at a Family Dollar. The article has been updated to reflect that.