Suspect arrested after phone placed under woman’s dress at Broward Walmart

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man who turned 31 Monday is celebrating his birthday behind bars after authorities say he is the person who was captured on surveillance video placing a phone under a woman’s dress.

The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the cosmetic aisle of the Walmart, located at 7900 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said.

Ciano Brown was taken into custody on Sunday.

“Surveillance video of the incident shows the female victim dressed in a floral dress browsing through the cosmetic aisle of a store,” St. Louis said. “A man wearing a teal baseball cap and dark-colored clothes is then seen walking toward the victim before bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. In the subject’s hand is a cellphone, which detectives believe he used to videotape and/or take pictures of the victim’s undergarments without her permission or knowledge.”

Deputies identified the suspect last week as Brown, but weren’t able to arrest him until Sunday.

Brown is already banned for life from the Aventura Mall after a Feb. 2021 voyeurism incident there.

The Miami man was inside the Guess store at the Aventura Mall taking pictures of a sales associate’s underwear, police said.

According to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News at the time, Brown was caught by the victim, who was the store manager, placing his cellphone below her skirt and taking pictures.

In the latest case, Brown is facing a charge of video voyeurism involving a victim 19 or older.

As of Monday morning, he is still being held at the Broward County Main Jail.