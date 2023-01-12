$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest in French Montana video shoot mass shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are hoping the public can help in finding the person or persons responsible for the shooting that occurred during a French Montana video shoot.

It happened on Jan. 5 at approximately 7:49 p.m. in the parking lot of The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of the subject or subjects.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, four of which were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

French Montana was not hurt in the shooting.

Around 80 people were at the scene filming the video when shots rang out.

The Licking restaurant released a statement after the shooting saying they were not made aware of the video shoot but provided police with surveillance footage upon request.

Anyone with information on the shooting and in regard to the $5,000 reward is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.