BSO: Tamarac man faces multiple charges for killing 1, injuring 3 in DUI crash

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac man is facing charges in Broward County for killing one person and injuring three others while he was driving drunk back in August, according to authorities.

Wayne Patrick Colbert, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Colbert was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 12 when he failed to stop at red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard.

Authorities said the Kia Colbert was driving struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision.

Investigators said that the impact of the crash redirected the Nissan and caused the vehicle to strike a 2020 Toyota Corolla, which was stopped at a red traffic light in the southbound lane of Prospect Road.

According to the arrest report, Colbert fled the scene of the crash and failed to notify law enforcement that he was involved in the crash.

BSO deputies said that witnesses at the scene provided them with a description of Colbert and he was located a short time later.

The arrest report said that Tamarac Fire Rescue transported four people who were involved in the crash to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities said the woman driving the Nissan Versa was later pronounced dead from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Deputies have not revealed the identity of the woman.

Detectives said that after arriving at the hospital, Colbert provided them with a sworn recorded statement acknowledging that he was involved in the crash.

Deputies said while speaking with Colbert, they observed him having “extremely slurred speech, glassy eyes, dilated pupils and (he was) very unsteady on his feet.”

A toxicology report showed that Colbert tested positive for Methamphetamine and Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite for cocaine, authorities said.

Colbert is facing 19 charges that include DUI, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, vehicular homicide and reckless driving.