Sheriff: Homestead woman posed as contractor, got nearly $200K for ‘subpar’ work

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Key Largo, Homestead, Monroe County, Miami-Dade County, Florida Keys, Crime
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Homestead woman Wednesday after accusing her of posing as a licensed contractor in the Upper Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Kelly Fox, who was arrested in Key Largo, got multiple payments from the victim, totaling $199,400.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the victim notified deputies Tuesday that Fox performed “subpar” work on his property and an investigation revealed that she was unlicensed.

Linhardt described the investigation as “ongoing” and said Fox may face more charges.

