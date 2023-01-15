Pair of unrelated domestic shootings under investigation in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It was a busy 24 hours for police in Miami Gardens after investigating two separate shootings that occurred just blocks apart.

The end result, officers said, were two un-related domestic disputes.

One of the incidents happened overnight near a Valero gas station on Northwest 7th Avenue and 183rd Street.

It was there that police said a man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

According to authorities, the victim and his girlfriend arrived in a car with the shooter already there, waiting for them.

After opening fire, police said the gunman left the scene in his own car with officers working well into the night searching for any sign of him.

Just one day earlier police were called to investigate a shooting near the Walgreens right across the street from the gas station.

In that case, investigators say a woman shot her ex-boyfriend.

While she was initially detained for questioning, detectives later determined it was her ex-boyfriend who was the aggressor, police said.

According to officers, the ex-boyfriend followed the woman to the area before confronting her, causing the woman to fear for her life and open fire.

That man was injured in the shooting, but is expected to survive, with detectives now saying he will be arrested and face charges.